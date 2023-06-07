Semi-truck and cars crash into cows, traffic slowed on Highway 46

Highway was fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.

– Eastbound traffic on Highway 46 experienced lane reduction outside of Shandon on Tuesday night after several vehicles, including a semi-truck, collided with cows on the road, according to reports.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Highway 46 East and Highway 41 around 9:15 p.m. Reports indicate that the drivers of a brown Chevy Tahoe, a white Toyota RAV4, and a semi-truck were all involved in collisions with cows that were running across the road.

Consequently, two cows became trapped beneath the semi-truck, requiring the vehicle to be lifted in order to extricate the animals, as reported by the CHP.

At 11 p.m., Caltrans took to Twitter to inform the public that due to the incident, traffic on the eastbound highway was restricted to a single lane. However, by 11:30 p.m., the highway had been fully reopened:

All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 46 East in the Cholame area are now open following a traffic incident earlier this evening.@CaltransHQ https://t.co/bwf9tQFgZd — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 7, 2023

