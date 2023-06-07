Semi-truck and cars crash into cows, traffic slowed on Highway 46 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Posted: 7:06 am, June 7, 2023 by News Staff

Highway was fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.

– Eastbound traffic on Highway 46 experienced lane reduction outside of Shandon on Tuesday night after several vehicles, including a semi-truck, collided with cows on the road, according to reports.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Highway 46 East and Highway 41 around 9:15 p.m. Reports indicate that the drivers of a brown Chevy Tahoe, a white Toyota RAV4, and a semi-truck were all involved in collisions with cows that were running across the road.

Consequently, two cows became trapped beneath the semi-truck, requiring the vehicle to be lifted in order to extricate the animals, as reported by the CHP.

At 11 p.m., Caltrans took to Twitter to inform the public that due to the incident, traffic on the eastbound highway was restricted to a single lane. However, by 11:30 p.m., the highway had been fully reopened:

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.