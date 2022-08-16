Semi truck collision, fire causes highway closure

Load of oranges spilled across roadway

– A semi-truck crash and resulting fire shut down Highway 101 northbound in Paso Robles early this morning. The semi-truck collided with a sedan near the Highway 46 off-ramp, spilling its load of oranges across the roadway and down an embankment. The crash resulted in the semi-truck catching fire and becoming engulfed in flames.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Cal Fire, the Paso Robles Fire Department, Templeton Fire Department, and the California Highway Patrol. Additionally, the San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health and Safety and HAZMAT team were requested because of leaking fuel, according to reports.

The flames have been put out, and Caltrans is reportedly assessing for the re-opening process.

There are no confirmed injuries yet, although an ambulance was reportedly sent to the scene of the accident.

No further information is available at this time.

