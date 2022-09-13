Senator honored with lifetime achievement award at ‘Butterfly Ball’

Annual event welcomes return of monarch butterflies, raises funds for important polinator

– The Central Coast State Parks Association (CCSPA) welcomed the annual return of western Monarch butterflies to the Central Coast with the third annual Butterfly Ball gala fundraiser. The evening included elegant performances by the Mariposa Quartet and the SLO Civic Ballet, fine dining by Trumpet Vine Catering, a silent auction, an awards ceremony, and informative programming in support of western monarch butterflies and sustaining healthy habitats and native pollinator gardens.

Proceeds from the event went towards the continued support of the Western Monarch Trail project and the restoration of native nectar habitat in our local State Parks which sustain overwintering monarchs. Even with the recent increase in numbers this past season, the population of the western monarch is still at a 99-percent decline since the 1990s.

As the master of ceremony for the evening, John Lindsey gave updates on the approaching storm. Kristen Nelson, the western program coordinator for Monarch Joint Venture gave an inspiring presentation advocating for habitat restoration. With the decline of monarch populations and loss of their habitat, it is more important than ever to create and support healthy ecosystems where monarchs and other species can thrive.

The evening culminated with an inaugural awards ceremony honoring and acknowledging community leaders who make a difference in conservation. Former Governor Jerry Brown attended via Zoom to help present the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award to Senator John Laird, whom the award is now named after.

The Central Coast State Parks Association announced the recipients of the first-ever awards ceremony, presented at the 2022 Butterfly Ball in San Luis Obispo.

John Laird Lifetime Achievement Award – presented to Senator John Laird

To honor those who have dedicated their lives and careers to supporting the conservation of the State of California’s natural and cultural resources, parks, and open spaces.

“We are honored to present this inaugural John Laird Lifetime Achievement Award to California State Senator John Laird. Senator John Laird dedicated much of his career to advocating for policy that addresses his top priorities: climate change, water conservation, access to State Parks, and ocean sustainability.”

Metamorphosis Award for Community Action – presented to Marylou Gooden

To honor the outstanding contributions that community members have made to the conservation and outreach efforts in support of the western monarch butterfly.

“We are honored to present this inaugural Metamorphosis Award for Community Action to Marylou Gooden. As a person who embodies the essence of metamorphosis, Marylou started as one of two docents volunteering for California State Parks at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Grove in 1979. In 1980, she gave her first guided monarch talk. Although she was a very busy stay-at-home mom of four children, the exposure to teaching and experiencing the joy of enhancing others through education led her to a career in teaching and a beloved principal. Marylou has dedicated countless hours in support of the western monarch and the Central Coast State Parks.”

Metamorphosis Award for Community Action – presented to Robert Shanbrom

To honor the outstanding contributions that community members have made to the conservation and outreach efforts in support of the western monarch butterfly.

“We are honored to present this inaugural Metamorphosis Award for Community Action to Robert Shanbrom. As someone who both thinks and cares deeply about his community, Robert appreciates art, nature, and sustainability in just about every aspect of his life. His energy and support of the western monarch, our organization, and arts and culture in our community is transformative.”

Metamorphosis Award for Conservation Leadership – presented to Jessica Griffiths

To honor those who have made a significant impact in supporting the conservation, research and preservation efforts of the western monarch butterfly.

“We are honored to present this inaugural Metamorphosis Award for Conservation Leadership to Jessica Griffiths. Jessica has studied monarch butterflies on the Central Coast for over 20 years, organizes the Xerces Society’s Thanksgiving count and provides training to hundreds of volunteers. Jessica’s dedication to monarch research and conservation is inspiring!”

The Western Monarch Trail (WMT) is a platform for consistent education, outreach, and resource avenues that focus on the preservation of the western monarch along its migration path. This project is a collaborative effort between several federal, state, and private organizations throughout the western United States, including the Xerces Society, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, California Native Plant Society, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and more.

The Pismo State Beach Butterfly Grove is home to the first of several WMT educational panels highlighting the western monarch and its importance to the local area. By the end of 2023, San Luis Obispo County will host at least six more of these panels at significant monarch locations such as native plant gardens and overwintering sites.

