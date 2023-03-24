Senator honors Georgia Brown Elementary principal as ‘Woman of the Year’

Georgia Brown Elementary has a public, dual-language immersion program

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced this week that Georgia Brown Elementary School Principal Celia Moses for being recognized by Senator Laird in Sacramento on March 20 as the “California Senate District 17 Woman Making Herstory,” aka “Woman of the Year.”

Senator Laird said he was very grateful to and enthusiastic about honoring Principal Celia Moses. She has an outstanding record as a teacher and administrator and is a true leader in bilingual education. When Senator Laird visited Georgia Brown Elementary last year, it was abundantly clear how dedicated she is to the Georgia Brown program and its students. She described the unique learning environment at Georgia Brown with passion and details about the positive outcomes it has had for students. And she is also personally invested – Moses knew the names of every student (and staff and volunteer!) encountered that day.

“It was humbling to be recognized and distinguished among all the amazing women who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities. I am very proud to represent the District, the Georgia Brown families, and the Paso Robles community,” said Celia Moses.

Moses was born and raised in El Salvador until she immigrated to the U.S. at 14. She’s dedicated her life to empowering second-language learners, and is recognized as a teacher and district administrator of the year, according to the school district. Georgia Brown Elementary is a public, dual-immersion program.

The California Legislative Women’s Caucus (LWC) Floor Ceremony for Women’s History Month occurred on March 20. They invited members to honor a “California Woman Making Herstory’ from their district on that day.

Women’s History Month was established by Congress in the 1980s to acknowledge that the significant contributions made by women to every field of American life were largely undocumented and unknown. The purpose of the month was to recognize and highlight the specific achievements women are making and have made.

At the ceremony, the LWC chair and vice chair took up resolutions in each house proclaiming March as Women’s History Month, followed by a floor ceremony titled “California Women Making Herstory.” At the floor ceremony, each member of the legislature had the opportunity to honor and elevate a woman in their district for her ‘herstory making’ activity.

