Senator introduces legislation addressing gendered references to CHP Commissioner

–This week, State Senator John Laird (D- Santa Cruz), Paso Robles’ representative in the State Senate, introduced SB 272 that updates gender-specific pronouns referencing the California Highway Patrol commissioner. These outdated pronouns have been in statute for over sixty years, and do not reflect the department’s current leadership, according to the senator’s office. Antiquated state laws currently refer to the commissioner as “he” and “him.”

“While California leads on efforts to promote diversity, equity, and equality, our laws have not kept pace,” said Laird. “It’s time we change archaic references within state law that are future-forward and adequately represent those who dedicate themselves to our state. I commend our CHP Commissioner for the efforts that have been made to ensure the safety of those working in the State Capitol during the recent months, and it is time we remove outdated references that do not properly acknowledge Commissioner Ray’s leadership and dedication to our state.”

On Oct. 20, Governor Newsom announced the retirement of CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley, following nearly four decades of service at the agency. To fill this void, Governor Newsom appointed then-Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to serve as CHP Commissioner. This historic appointment makes Commissioner Ray the first woman and second African American to lead the agency in its 91-year history. Despite efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity within the state, male-dominant pronouns remain predominant within California law. For example, within the vehicle code, pronouns referencing the commissioner are male dominant, even though Commissioner Ray leads the agency.

“Commissioner Ray’s distinguished career within the agency and appointment to the highest rank should not be lost in the systematic misogyny of aged code sections,” writes the senator’s office. “Instead, the pronoun references to the CHP Commissioner should be inclusive to reflect the current and future leaders of the agency and values of California.”

Proposed SB 272 legislation

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA DO ENACT AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. Section 2107 of the Vehicle Code is amended to read: 2107. The department is under the control of a civil executive officer, known as the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol. The commissioner shall be appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate to serve at the pleasure of the Governor, and shall have resided within the State state continuously for at least five years immediately preceding his appointment.

SEC. 2. Section 2259.5 of the Vehicle Code is amended to read: 2259.5. The commissioner shall make certified bulletproof vests available to members of the California Highway Patrol while engaged in enforcement activities. The commissioner may, at his option, may make such the equipment available to the remainder of the personnel of the California Highway Patrol. Such The equipment shall remain the property of the Department of the California Highway Patrol and shall be returned upon request of the commissioner. No provision of this This section shall not be construed to require that the commissioner provide one certified bulletproof vest for each member of the California Highway Patrol. It is the intent of this section that a sufficient number of such vests be available for the use of members of the California Highway Patrol while engaged in enforcement activities. Such The vests may be passed from one shift to another in the interests of economy.

SEC. 3. Section 2262 of the Vehicle Code is amended to read: 2262. The commissioner shall establish a school for the training and education of the members of the California Highway Patrol, and for such other employees of the department deemed necessary, in traffic regulation, in the performance of the duties of such persons, their duties, and in the proper enforcement of this code and laws respecting use of the highways. He The commissioner may contract with any county, city, district, or other subdivision of the Statestate for the use of school facilities in the training of enforcement officers.

SEC. 4. Section 2403 of the Vehicle Code is amended to read: 2403. The commissioner may create highway patrol districts for the efficient administration and enforcement of this code and the laws respecting the use of highways. He The commissioner may establish branch offices wherever he may deem where necessary.

SEC. 5. Section 2404 of the Vehicle Code is amended to read: 2404. The commissioner shall establish, in counties having charters, except in counties of the first or second class, headquarters or substations for the efficient performance of the duties of the department, and he may establish, in such other localities as he deems deemed most suitable, such headquarters or substations.

