Senator John Laird appointed to California Coastal Conservancy

–On Wednesday, California State Senate Pro Tempore Toni Atkins appointed Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) to serve on the Coastal Conservancy of the State of California. Laird represents Paso Robles in the State Senate.

The Coastal Conservancy is a state agency, established in 1976, that is charged to protect and improve natural lands and waterways, to help people get to and enjoy the outdoors, and to sustain local economies along California’s coast. The conservancy is a non-regulatory agency that supports projects to protect coastal resources and increase opportunities for the public to enjoy the coast.

Senator Laird will serve as the State Senate’s ex officio member, one of six members of the legislature, three from each house, that provide legislative oversight and participate in conservancy activities.

“I am honored to serve as a member of the Coastal Conservancy Board,” said Laird. “Representing California’s Coast, I am in a unique position to collaborate with my colleagues in addressing the many challenges affecting our coastal communities. With the looming threat of climate change-driven sea-level rise, an increasingly threatening drought cycle, coastal access issues, and other challenges, it is time to get to work.”

Senator Laird draws from his vast experience as former Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, in addition to serving as a member of the State Integrated Waste Management Board, a member of the State Assembly, and two terms as Santa Cruz Mayor.

Senator Laird represents the 17th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as parts of Santa Clara County. He previously served as the Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, member of the State Integrated Waste Management Board, a member of the State Assembly, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Aids Project, and two terms as Santa Cruz Mayor. His lifetime of public service and social justice advocacy saw him become one of the first openly gay mayors to serve in the United States. Senator Laird has been a long-time resident of Santa Cruz with his spouse John Flores.

