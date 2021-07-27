Senator John Laird meets with city leaders and community stakeholders

Senator John Laird Visits Paso Robles

– Representatives of the City of Paso Robles hosted Senator John Laird and his District Representative for SLO County, Clint Weirick, on Thursday, July 22 for a short presentation by the city that was followed by a meet-and-greet session with community stakeholders hosted by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

The city’s presentation gave an overview of Paso’s demographics, the city’s operating budget and revenue sources along with current challenges facing our community, including wildfires and homelessness. The presentation also outlined upcoming opportunities for growth within the city and information on unfunded infrastructure embedded in the Gateway and Boys School Reuse plan projects.

After the presentation, Senator Laird met with Mayor Martin and Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon to discuss recent or pending legislation that may assist Paso Robles in funding some of the larger infrastructure projects and other ways the Senator might support Paso Robles.

“Mr. Laird has demonstrated true concern for our community by his frequent visits to our city,” said Mayor Steve Martin. “I’m especially gratified that he recognizes our efforts to address housing, the homeless situation and local economic development. I look forward to productive cooperation in the future.”

Members of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Advocacy Committee met with the senator to express interest in legislative efforts that positively support the business community. Participants included representatives of Cuesta College, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, and Paso Robles Joint Unified School District along with representatives from the tourism and financial industries.

“We were honored to host Senator Laird during his visit to Paso Robles,” said Gina Fitzpatrick, President of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, “and we anticipate more opportunities to inform his efforts as the chamber continues to expand its policy and advocacy efforts.”

Senator Laird was in town to finish his post-pandemic tour of each city hall in San Luis Obispo County, as well as to meet with officials at the Mid-State Fair before presenting Senate Resolutions at its Annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day’s Annual Awards. The senator has met with Paso Robles officials in the past, as needs have arisen, however, this is the first time he has received a complete overview of Paso Robles’ operations, demographics and a real-time needs assessment.

