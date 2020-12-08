Senator Laird joins State of the North County speaker line-up

–The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and the Paso Robles Chambers of Commerce have announced that newly elected Senator John Laird will join the speaker line-up during the Dec. 10 State of the North County.

Senator Laird took office on Monday, Dec. 7 and this will be his first public speaking event as Senator.

This year’s event will be held virtually as a variety of speakers cover relevant business topics leaders need to know. Joining the Senator is Shutterfly founder, Dan Baum; EVC President, Maria Kelly; AT&T External Affairs, Monica Gibbs; Atascadero Mayor, Heather Moreno; and Paso Robles Mayor, Steve Martin. This year’s program is focused on Reimagining Your Business.

You can find more information regarding the speakers and register for the event by visiting the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce website (www.atascaderchamber.org) or by calling Vicki at (805) 466-2044.

Share this post!

email

Related