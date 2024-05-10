Paso Robles Senior Center celebrates Older Americans Month

May is Older Americans Month

– May is Older Americans Month, and this year’s theme, “Powered by Connection”, captures the spirit of the Paso Robles Senior Center.

Recently, Senior Center Coordinator, Micki Wright, explained the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults. “It’s not just about having someone to chat with,” Micki stated. “It’s about the transformative potential of community engagement in enhancing mental, physical, and emotional well-being.”

“By recognizing and nurturing the role that connectedness plays, we can mitigate issues like loneliness, ultimately promoting healthy aging for more Americans,” says Wright.

The Paso Robles Senior Center offers a range of activities, classes, and events that keep our local older adults active and engaged in the community. Bingo, Bridge, Bunco, Cribbage, Hand & Foot, and Pinochle are some of the games offered regularly. Also offered are mindfulness meditation, relaxation yoga, and Cuesta Emeritus classes.

This month’s special events include:

A legal aid presentation

Hat decorating with Micki

The second annual “Unbirthday Party”

Uncover your History with Local Artifacts course

Make your own Bathroom Spray with Essential Oils course

Please join the Paso Robles Senior Center in celebrating Older Americans Month by visiting us at 270 Scott Street or by calling (805) 237-3880 to get the full calendar of events.

