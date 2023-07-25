Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Learn about discounted internet at free information session 

Posted: 6:15 am, July 25, 2023 by News Staff

Paso Robles Senior Center.

Free sign-up event slated for Aug. 22 at the Paso Robles Senior Center

– The Paso Robles Senior Center will host an Affordable Connectivity Program informational event on Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to come learn about and get help signing up for discounted internet through the State of California’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

To sign up for the program during the event, bring the following items:

1. Identity document (one of the following):

  • U.S. Driver’s License
  • Government ID: State ID, U.S Military ID
  • Passport (current from any country)
  • Individual Taxpayer ID number
  • Matricula or Visa Consular Card
  • Birth Certificate (any country) for the minor that is the Benefit Qualifying Person (BQP)

 

2. Eligibility document (one of the following):

  • Monthly statement from Medi-Cal, Cal Fresh, WIC
  • Proof of participation in National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at CEP designated school
  • Pell Grant Award Letter

 

3. A valid email address (a representative will help you set up an email if you do not have one).

The senior center is located at 270 Scott Street in Paso Robles.

Comments

