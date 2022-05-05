Senior center hosting events for ‘Older Americans Month’

Theme for 2022 is ‘Age My Way’

– Each May the country celebrates and honors older Americans. Older Americans play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the workforce, and more. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. That is why the theme for Older Americans Month this year is “Age My Way.”

While Age My Way will look different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider:

• Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you.

• Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to your community through work, volunteer, and/or civic participation opportunities.

• Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, and customize supports to help you better age in place.

• Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.

This year, the Paso Robles Senior Center will celebrate Older American Month through a variety of special events. These events highlight services and activities designed for healthy living and services available in the North County for our older adults that focus on aging-in-place.

There will be a pop-up Chair Yoga Class on May 11 at 10:30 a.m. as well as a Flexercise Class every Tuesday at 9 a.m. California Phones will be providing information about free specialized phones designed to help older adults dial, hear, and make calls easier. Join Daniel from Home Instead to learn about in-home services available to assist our older adults stay in their homes as long as possible. Wilshire Community Services will also be coming to the senior center to provide information about the free services offered to older adults such as companionship, transportation, and peer mediation. The senior center will also provide information on volunteer opportunities.

Join the senior center in celebrating Older Americans Month by visiting 270 Scott Street, or by calling (805) 237-3880 to get the full calendar of events.

