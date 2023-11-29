Senior living community offering complimentary lunch to veterans

Taco lunch event taking place next Tuesday from 12-12:30 p.m.

– Creston Village Senior Living will express gratitude to the nation’s veterans by offering a complimentary taco lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The event will take place from 12 to 12:30 p.m. at Creston Village, located at 1919 Creston Rd., in Paso Robles.

As a community committed to providing exceptional care for seniors, Creston Village recognizes the significance of acknowledging and honoring the service of veterans. The free taco lunch serves as a modest token of appreciation for the dedication and bravery exhibited by these individuals during their military service.

Adam Bramwell, Executive Director at Creston Village, stated, “We are delighted to express our gratitude to our veterans by offering them a delicious taco lunch as a token of our appreciation for their sacrifice and service to our country.”

Creston Village encourages the Paso Robles community to join in recognizing and thanking the veterans for their invaluable contributions.

For more information about Creston Village, visit pegasusseniorliving.com/creston-village.

Share To Social Media