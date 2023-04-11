Sensorio announces additional extended May hours

Exhibit will be open on May 14, 28, and 29

– Sensorio has announced extended hours for its Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio exhibit for Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekends. The exhibit will be open on May 14, 28, and 29, with live entertainment by local musicians and food and beverage options, including wine, beer, cocktails, and meals.

The exhibit has recently refurbished and expanded its Field of Light by Bruce Munro, adding 42,000 glowing orbs to its existing 58,000. The new installation features 100,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics. Since opening in May 2019, the exhibit has welcomed over half a million guests from 70 countries.

In April 2021, Sensorio commissioned a second work by Munro, Light Towers, which features 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles illuminated with optic fibers that change colors according to a musical score. The installation celebrates Paso Robles’s extensive wine country environs.

Sensorio has been praised for its contribution to local culture by the New York Times and for offering a unique adventure described as “the future of public wellness” by Forbes. Travel + Leisure also hailed it as a “pilgrimage-worthy art escape.”

For more information, visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

