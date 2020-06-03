Sensorio announces reopening in Paso Robles

–The Sensorio exhibit in Paso Robles has announced the re-opening of the stunning outdoor art installation Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio from June 12, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.

In accordance with local public health requirements, Sensorio will implement and enforce new rules throughout the 15-acre outdoor site. “With the Governor’s announcement May 12 allowing activities including outdoor museums and galleries, we were granted permission by the Public Health Director of San Luis Obispo County to re-open,” says Executive Director Tracy Strann, “We are implementing every safety precaution in order to offer a safe environment for our visitors, including timed ticket entry, a one-way path through the exhibition, limited group size (6 maximum), monitored and enforced social distancing, mask coverings, and other safety measures to guard everyone’s health. During these deeply unsettling times, we know there are many looking forward to visiting this tranquil outdoor exhibition to experience Bruce Munro’s extraordinary vision.”

Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio will re-open Friday, June 12, 2020 through January 3, 2021 at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Tickets must be purchased in advance, no sales will be offered on-site. For more information, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287. Tickets will be available beginning at 9 a.m. (PST), Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Sensorio will continue to offer guests food and beverage via a mobile kitchen catered by Paso Robles’ own Trumpet Vine Catering (Americana), food trucks (Mexican and BBQ), and beverage kiosks, with updated seating arrangements that conform to all safety and health guidelines. Social distancing throughout the exhibit will be enforced. Sensorio will require masks for all staff members, plus gloves for all food and beverage employees. In accordance with local health requirements, mask/face coverings are strongly recommended for all guests. To further protect its guests and staff, non-contact thermometers will be utilized for each guest upon entry, and non-contact hand sanitation stations will be provided throughout the entire site. All restrooms and surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected every 30 minutes. Prior to admittance, every ticket buyer will be required to read and sign upon entrance a document confirming they currently have no COVID-19 symptoms and have not knowingly come into contact with anyone that has symptoms of COVID-19 or any flu-like virus, in the past 14 days.

From its opening in May 2019, until it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the installation has hosted some 145,000 visitors. This new Central California destination has also offered a highly romantic setting for popping the question, with Sensorio staff reporting at least thirty marriage proposals on the grounds to date. Sensorio, the intersection of art, technology, and nature, has been designed as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight, honoring the natural topography of the landscape. Local and regional musicians perform live nightly.

