Sensorio announces the return of live music

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, is open to the public now through Sept. 30, 2021

–Sensorio, the immersive art destination in Paso Robles, California, welcomes back live music nightly on its main lawn. Local artists performing a myriad of musical genres will entertain visitors to Sensorio’s multi-acre walk-through art installation, which now encompasses Field of Light and the new exhibit, Light Towers. From folk to funk, rock, and blues, guests can enjoy acoustic music in the main lawn area, where food and drinks are also available, before or after touring the 16-acre exhibit. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, is open to the public now through Sept. 30, 2021 at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Admission tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at sensoriopaso.com.

Among the musicians slated to perform in the coming months are (in alphabetical order): Adam Torres Trio, Arthur Watership, Ben Del Giorgio, Bigfoot & The Moon, Bill Rotella, Black Match, Bob & Wendy, Chocolate Vanilla Swirl, Erin Inglish, Ghost\Monster, Graybill, Hilary Watson, Ian Kizanis, Jaxon Camaro, Jineanne Coderre, Josh Rosenblum, King Dream, Kristen Yogi, Lewis & Rose, Mark Adams, Max MacLaury, Megan Steinke, Nataly Lola, Noach Tangeras Band, Noah Colton, Ras Danny, Silk Ocean, The Rockin’ Bs, Toan Chau, True Zion, and Whitherward. Artists and schedules are subject to change.

For specific performance schedules, the public may visit www.SensorioPaso.com.

The 15-acre Field of Light utilizes an array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics, gently illuminating the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color, through which the public may stroll. The exhibit has attracted some 200,000 visitors since its opening in 2019, is larger in size than any other Munro exhibition internationally and is Munro’s first US exhibit entirely powered by solar. It was singled out by The New York Times as #6 in its “52 Places to Go in 2020.”

For Light Towers, Sensorio enlisted Munro to create a vibrant new illuminated work that pays tribute to the 200+ wineries and vineyards that blanket Paso Robles’ beautiful rolling hills. The 69 towers are made from 17,388 wine bottles—252 bottles per tower—rising some seven feet high and illuminated in gently changing colors to visually represent the original composition “Rise and Shine,” composed by Orlando Gough and performed by a vocal ensemble. Light Towers is located on an adjacent 1-acre area, and is included with admission to Field of Light at no additional cost.

In accordance with local public health requirements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Sensorio has implemented safety precautions throughout the outdoor site, which will continue as required. Guests, who hold tickets for timed entry, are directed to follow a one-way path through the exhibition. Face mask coverings are required for all staff and guests. Sensorio offers food and beverages on-site in outdoor areas, including warm and cold drinks, wine/beer, snacks, and meals. A VIP experience option is available, which includes exclusive access to a terrace that overlooks Field of Light, with an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits, order-ahead food options, and other amenities.

Sensorio was created by locals Ken and Bobbi Hunter as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight, honoring the natural topography of the landscape and intended to offer a wide range of amusing, mystical, and kinetic experiences.

London-born Bruce Munro is best known for large-scale light-based artworks inspired by his continuous study of natural light and his curiosity for shared human experiences. With a fine arts degree, early career training in the lighting design industry, and an inventive urge for reuse, Munro creates art that captures his responses to literature, music, science, and the world around him. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in special exhibitions in galleries, parks, grand estates, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums around the globe. More information is available at www.brucemunro.co.uk.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email