Sensorio breaks ground on major parking lot renovation 

Posted: 6:04 am, June 20, 2023 by News Staff

Sensorio exhibit gives back paso robles

Construction may limit capacity for walk-up ticket availability

– Sensorio has broken ground for a major parking lot renovation project, which may limit the capacity for walk-up tickets now through Sept. 30, according to the exhibit. To guarantee admission, patrons are strongly advised to purchase advance tickets online.

About Sensorio 

Made up of British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and Light Towers, plus its two new exhibits Gone Fishing and Fireflies, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio has been extended and will continue in residence. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California.

For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

