Sensorio announces new art installation – Dimensions

Dimensions will stand as the largest exhibit to date

– In May, Sensorio will commemorate its fifth anniversary with the debut of a new immersive art exhibition and a series of celebratory events at its sprawling multi-acre art destination nestled in the hillsides of Paso Robles. The forthcoming exhibit, Dimensions by Hybycozo, will showcase expansive geometric metal sculptures that visitors can explore as they are enveloped by shifting lights and music in a continuous 33-minute spectacle. It is scheduled to launch on Fri., May 24.

Having debuted in 2019 with its Field of Light exhibit, which featured tens of thousands of solar-powered fiber optic stems adorning the landscape, Sensorio initially conceived as a temporary attraction has evolved into a permanent fixture. Propelled by sustained demand, the owners opted to perpetuate and enhance the experience, incorporating new exhibits that fuse light technology with innovative materials such as wine bottles and fishing poles, all crafted by pioneering artist Bruce Munro.

Since its inception, Sensorio has hosted over half a million visitors, earning accolades from Travel + Leisure as a “pilgrimage-worthy art escape,” further cementing its status as a must-visit destination in wine country.

On May 24, Sensorio will inaugurate another new exhibit during its five-year celebration event. The exhibit, dubbed Dimensions, has been in development for three years by Los Angeles-based artists Hybycozo, a collaborative venture between Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk, renowned for creating monumental geometric metal sculptures worldwide. Dimensions will stand as their largest installation to date.

“Dimensions at Sensorio represents our exploration of the relationship between light and music, shadow and pattern, environment and form,” the artists elucidate. “This installation orchestrates an interplay of geometry and space, designed to engage observers in a totally immersive experience.”

Featuring some sculptures large enough to traverse and others adorned with interactive elements, visitors are encouraged to observe how their movements influence the surrounding light and shadows. The artists collaborated with globally acclaimed musician Alen Hulsey to compose a 33-minute musical accompaniment.

Sensorio’s 5-Year Celebration Event on Fri., May 24, will grant guests the inaugural viewing of Dimensions. The evening will also include live music, culinary delights, and libations, alongside the unveiling of a new performance stage area and other enhancements.

“It’s poised to be an unforgettable night,” said General Manager Ryan Hopple. “The past five years in Paso Robles have been incredible, and as we reflect on the changes, the prospect of Dimensions propels us into exciting new realms with geometric shapes and novel materials. We eagerly anticipate sharing it with both returning and new visitors.”

“Paso Robles has embraced us over the past five years, and it’s time to celebrate,” Hopple said. “With new exhibits, nightly local musicians, and an ever-evolving culinary scene, now is the perfect moment to plan a visit.”

Another new exhibit by artist Bruce Munro is on the agenda for later in 2024, alongside plans to expand the Terrace area for private gatherings. Long-term endeavors include the development of an on-site hotel and conference center at Sensorio.

