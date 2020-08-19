Sensorio closes exhibit due to extreme heat and smoke

–Due to extreme heat and poor air quality from the area fires, Sensorio Paso Robles will close Thursday night and re-open this Sunday, according to Sensorio Executive Director Tracy Strann.

Paso Robles had experienced temperatures up to 111-degrees this week and San Luis Obispo County issued an air quality alert on Tuesday due to smoke from wildfires north of town.

Tickets for Thursday will be transferred to Sunday, Strann said, and refunds will be accepted.

–Sensorio Paso Robles announced in June the addition of Thursday nights for the outdoor art exhibition of Bruce Munro: Field of Light. Adding Thursdays to the regular Friday and Saturday nights for the repeatedly sold-out exhibit will allow visitors an extra night each week to admire the lauded light exhibit by internationally acclaimed Australian light artist Bruce Munro. After September, the exhibit will also be open Sunday nights through January 3, 2021.

