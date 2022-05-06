Sensorio exhibit adds ‘Family Night’ in June

Thursday ‘Family Night’ will offer reduced rates for children

– This month marks the third anniversary of Sensorio, an art exhibit dedicated to the “intersection of art, technology, and nature.” Nestled among the rolling hills of Paso Robles, artist Bruce Munro’s massive Field of Light offers an other-worldly immersive walk-through experience, with over 58,000 stemmed spheres illuminating the landscape. It is the world’s largest exhibit of work by the British artist and is entirely powered by solar.

Adjacent is an added work by Munro commissioned by Sensorio, Light Towers, celebrating Paso Robles’s extensive wine country environs with 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors evolve to an ethereal musical score. Since opening in May 2019, the exhibit has captured an international audience, with thousands of visitors from across the country and around the globe.

Beginning in June 2022, Sensorio will expand its open evenings to Thursdays through Sundays, with “Family Night” Thursdays featuring reduced-priced tickets for children. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is presented at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California.

For more information and to purchase tickets, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287. The arts center limits capacity each night to ensure an uncrowded environment and create an enjoyable experience; guests are encouraged to order in advance to avoid disappointment.

Sensorio enhances the viewing experience with nightly live entertainment by local musicians and offers food and beverages including wine, beer, a selection of mixed cocktails, snacks, and meals. A VIP Experience option is also available, including exclusive access to a terrace overlooking Field of Light with an Airstream bar, reserved seating, fireside tables, and other amenities.

Since its opening in 2019, Sensorio has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors, and also become the backdrop for dozens of marriage proposals. Plans for future developments at Sensorio include a permanent dining area, and an eventual hotel and conference center.

