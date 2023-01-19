Sensorio exhibit announces photo contest

Public encouraged to enter photos by Jan. 31

– Visitors to the outdoor exhibit Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles, California are invited to participate in Sensorio’s first-ever photo contest, now through Jan. 31. A cash prize for 1st Place ($1,000), 2nd Place ($500), and 3rd Place ($250) will be awarded to the top photos of Sensorio’s two current exhibits: Field of Light and Light Towers.

The exhibit has been recently refurbished and expanded, with 42,000 additional glowing orbs added to its existing 58,000, creating a field now featuring 100,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiberoptics that gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color – making it the world’s largest Field of Light installation. Field of Light is complemented by a second work by Bruce Munro, Light Towers, located adjacent to the Field of Light. Featuring 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles, illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors evolve to an ethereal musical score, Light Towers celebrates Paso Robles’s extensive wine country environment.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is currently open from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. every Friday/Saturday evening and will continue in residence. The exhibit is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

To enter the photo contest, guests are invited to submit their most compelling image, shot without flash, via Google Forms at this link: https://bit.ly/SensorioJan2023Contest. Only one image of each exhibit (Field of Light and Light Towers) per entrant will be accepted.

The contest ends at midnight, on Jan. 31, with winners announced on Feb. 6. To be considered, images must also be posted on the participant’s public Instagram account. The top five photos (of each exhibit) with the most likes will be posted on Sensorio’s Instagram (@sensoriopaso) for the final poll – live for 24 hours only.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media