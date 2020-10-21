Sensorio exhibit gives back to local charities

–Visitors planning to experience the world-acclaimed outdoor art exhibition will also assist in supporting the hungry and local law enforcement when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back Sunday. Benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF), this special fundraising event held by Paso Robles’ Sensorio will take place Sunday, Oct. 25.

$20 of each ticket sold on that date for the stunning exhibition Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio will go towards supporting these local charities, with $10 donated to each of the two organizations. The lauded exhibit by internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan. 3, 2021 (view full schedule of days/hours below). Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California.

At the inaugural Sensorio Gives Back Sunday on Sept. 27, nearly $15,000 was raised for local area charities Family Care Network and the San Luis Obispo Food Bank. Due to the success of the event, Sensorio announced a second Sensorio Gives Back Sunday event, this time benefiting The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and SLO LEAF.

Inclement weather may cause a cancellation. All ticket holders will be offered a future date at full value. Viewings are in one-hour intervals. Second- and third-hour guests will be admitted as guests exit. The parking lot will open half an hour prior to the exhibit opening time.

In accordance with local health requirements, mask/face coverings required for all guests.

Prior to admittance, every ticket buyer will be required to read upon entrance signage confirming that they currently have no COVID-19 symptoms, and have not knowingly come into contact with anyone that has symptoms of COVID-19 or any flu-like virus in the past 14 days.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at sensoriopaso.com, and will be sold online only.

For information visit sensoriopaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

