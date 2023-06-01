Sensorio exhibit raising funds for Zoo to You, 4th of July celebration

Special fundraising day taking place on Sunday, June 25

– Visitors to Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio on June 25 will also be raising funds for the rescue of wild and exotic animals, as well as a community Fourth of July celebration hosted by the City of Paso Robles, on this special Sensorio Gives Back night. An ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition, Sensorio Gives Back highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

Taking place on Sunday, June 25, this special night will benefit Zoo to You and the City of Paso Robles Recreation Services.

Made up of British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and Light Towers, plus its two new exhibits Gone Fishing and Fireflies, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio has been extended and will continue in residence. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

Zoo to You gives a worldwide voice to wildlife by providing a permanent, loving home for displaced, abused, abandoned, or permanently injured wild and exotic animals. The organization’s animal ambassadors aim to help educate learners of all ages about conservation, connecting them to the wild world and inspiring them to protect the planet. To learn more about Zoo to You, the public may visit conservationambassadors.org.

The City of Paso Robles Recreation Services provides recreation and leisure services to the entire local community. For the Fourth of July, the City of Paso Robles, along with Travel Paso, will be hosting a public celebration at Barney Schwartz Park. The event will include family-friendly activities throughout the day and conclude with a fireworks show after dark. Additions to the 2023 program include an expanded “Family Fun Zone,” two live bands, and a new sponsorship program. For more information, the public may visit prcity.com/1168/July-4th-Paso.

