Sensorio exhibit to become permanent installation

Art installation has hosted in excess of 200,000 visitors to date

– Sensorio announced this week that it will retain the immersive light installation in residence on an ongoing basis. Covering 15 acres of Paso Robles’ rolling hills, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio utilizes an array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics, illuminating the landscape in blooms of morphing color, through which the public may stroll. The exhibit has been augmented by an adjacent viewing area featuring Munro’s Light Towers which celebrates Paso Robles’ extensive wine country environs, featuring 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors morph to an ethereal musical score.

Since opening in 2019, the exhibit immediately captured an international audience, significantly exceeding all attendance expectations with thousands of visitors arriving from around the globe to experience this remarkable event. It has also attracted international media attention, applauded for creating a “movement that infuses culture in valleys of viticulture,” (The New York Times), and described as “the future of public wellness” (Forbes), and a “pilgrimage-worthy art escape” that is “meant to complement, never compete or detract, from the beauty of the landscape” (Travel + Leisure). Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is now open at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For more information, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287. Tickets may be purchased up to three months in advance; nightly attendance is capped to ensure appropriate social distancing and to foster an enjoyable experience for guests.

For Sensorio, British artist Bruce Munro created an immersive experience in a “breathtaking otherworld.” Field of Light at Sensorio is larger in size than any other Munro exhibition internationally and is Munro’s first US exhibit entirely powered by solar. Field of Light at Sensorio has been described as “mesmerizing” (Los Angeles Times), “art that you experience,” (San Francisco Chronicle), a “dreamlike glowing landscape” (SLO Tribune), and a “well-considered mix of technology, art installations, and community elements” (Forbes).

Sensorio enhances the experience with live entertainment by local musicians, and offers food and beverages including warm drinks, wine, beer, a selection of mixed cocktails, snacks and meals. A VIP experience option is also available, which includes exclusive access to a terrace overlooking Field of Light, with an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits, and other amenities.

The installation has hosted in excess of 200,000 visitors to date. This new Central California destination has also offered a highly romantic setting for popping the question, with Sensorio staff reporting at least six marriage proposals on the grounds to date. Sensorio, the intersection of art, technology, and nature, has been designed as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight, honoring the natural topography of the landscape. Future developments at Sensorio will include a hotel and conference center. Guests are invited to download Sensorio’s free app, “Sensorio Paso” for an enhanced experience.

For more information visit sensoriopaso.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related