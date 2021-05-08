Sensorio exhibit to celebrate the May ‘supermoon’

–Stargazers and art lovers will unite under the year’s biggest supermoon when Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio opens for a special evening celebrating the cosmic event. Coinciding with the release of author/illustrator Bobbi Dooley Hunter’s children’s book on the acclaimed Paso Robles exhibit titled “Finding the Light,” this special mid-week event will give visitors a chance to take in Light at Sensorio’s fantastical beauty underneath the stunning extra-large full moon, as well as meet the author who will be present to sign books. Copies of the limited-edition “Finding the Light” ($20) will be available for sale, with half of all proceeds benefiting Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) of Santa Maria. Sensorio will also be offering a special reduced price for children’s tickets that night.

Light at Sensorio’s special supermoon event and “Finding the Light” book launch will take place Wednesday, May 26 at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit sensoriopaso.com.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making it appear extra-large and luminous in the night sky. The supermoon on May 26 will rise at approximately 8:54 p.m. over Sensorio’s stunning 15-acre Field of Light and its new Light Towers exhibit, both created by British artist Bruce Munro, when the moon is 22,116.6 miles from Earth, its nearest approach in 2021.

For more than 40 years, Bobbi Dooley Hunter has written and illustrated books to educate and entertain children through engaging stories and vivid pictures. A grandmother of six and partner in creating Sensorio with her husband, developer Ken Hunter, “Finding the Light” was inspired by their travels to Uluru, Australia, where the Hunters first experienced Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light.” Told through the perspective of their granddaughters, the story follows their trip to a magical land where the colors and music filled their souls with joy, their quest to meet the artist who lit the field, and their mission to bring the luminous experience to the beautiful landscape of Paso Robles. Priced at $20 each, this limited-edition book will be sold onsite at the book launch on May 26, with proceeds benefiting Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) in Santa Maria.

Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM)’s mission is to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. Founded in 1969 by a local nurse, CALM encourages struggling parents in need to reach out for help and support. For 50 years, CALM has been on the cutting edge of childhood trauma treatment and prevention, leading the nonprofit community in adopting evidence-based practices in its treatment and prevention models. CALM staff and dedicated volunteers share a common vision of supporting every family in the community so that every child can thrive.

In keeping with current CDC guidelines, social distancing throughout the exhibit is enforced and Sensorio requires masks for all guests and staff members. Non-contact thermometers are utilized for each guest upon entry and all guests are required to respond to questions confirming that they have no symptoms and have not come in contact with anyone within the last 14 days that has had symptoms of the COVID-19 virus or any flu-like virus.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at sensoriopaso.com, online only.

