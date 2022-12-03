‘Sensorio Gives Back’ night to support animal rescue, music festival

Portion of proceeds raised on Dec. 18 will support Ruby’s Purpose, Paderewski Festival

– Visitors to Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio on Dec. 18 will also be raising funds for the rescue and rehabilitation of animals, as well as an annual Paso Robles festival, during its Sensorio Gives Back initiative. This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

Taking place on Sunday, Dec. 18, this fundraising event will benefit Ruby’s Purpose Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Inc. and the Paderewski Festival.

Devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of animals, Ruby’s Purpose Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Inc. searches for ways to make a positive difference in the lives and welfare of animals – from volunteer work to donation, education, advocation, and more. Ruby’s Purpose also prides itself in the rescue and rehab of blind and sight-impaired horses. To learn more about Ruby’s Purpose Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Inc., the public may visit rubyspurpose.com.

Launched in Paso Robles in 1993, the Paderewski Festival is a four-day music festival held annually in November to celebrate Paso Robles’s heritage and one of its most famous musical residents: virtuoso pianist, composer, international politician, local landowner, grower, and winemaker Ignacy Jan Paderewski. Concerts featuring world-renowned talent, exhibits, lectures, master classes, and film screenings are accompanied by wine tastings and tours of local vineyards. A youth piano competition, recital, and student cultural exchange with Poland additionally honor Paderewski’s legacy. For more information on the Paderewski Festival, the public may visit paderewskifest.com.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. For tickets and more information, visit sensoriopaso.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media