Sensorio hosting Sunrise Sunday event next weekend 

Posted: 6:00 am, September 16, 2023 by News Staff

Sunrise Sunday at Sensorio will be led by Leslie St. John of Proses & Poses (pictured). Photo credit Diego Hopwood.

Special event in September allows patrons to experience the exhibit in a new light.

–  The Sensorio exhibit will host its first-ever Sunrise Sunday at Sensorio on Sunday, Sept. 24, with a pre-dawn experience that includes yoga, coffee, pastries, and more.

Beginning at 4:30 a.m. and concluding at 7:30 a.m., visitors will have full access to all four exhibits of Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio – from the multi-acre walk through Field of Light to the adjacent Light Towers, as well as the newly added Gone Fishing and Fireflies installations. The event will feature various activities, including a yoga session led by Leslie St. John from Prose & Poses, inviting attendees to welcome the day with a sun salutation. Food and beverages – coffee, water, and pastries – are included in the ticket ($40 for adults, $22 for youth). For those looking for more options, breakfast burritos, and espresso coffee will also be available to purchase separately.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio continues in residence at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, in Paso Robles. For more information, interested individuals can visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

 

