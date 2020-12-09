Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Sensorio Paso Robles closes exhibit due to COVID-19 restrictions 

Posted: 5:40 am, December 9, 2020

–Sensorio Paso Robles closed on Monday, Dec. 7, in accordance with state and county mandates ordered to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At the moment, we are planning to re-open in January 2021 and will keep the exhibit open through June 30, 2021,” Sensorio said in an announcement.

“We will continually update our website and social platforms with news as we receive it, as you know, COVID-19 safety mandates are continually changing. We look forward to sharing this stunning exhibit with you once it is safe to open again. Stay safe and well!”

Current ticket holders will receive an email regarding refunds and information on how to exchange for a future date. To contact Sensorio with questions, email info@sensoriopaso.com.

Check the website www.sensoriopaso.com for updates on re-opening.

 



