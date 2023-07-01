Sensorio raising funds for American Cancer Society, local homeless shelter

Fundraising night taking place July 23

– Visitors to Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio on July 23 will also be raising funds for a leading cancer-fighting organization, as well as community members facing hunger and homelessness, during July’s Sensorio Gives Back night. An ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition, Sensorio Gives Back highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

Taking place on Sunday, July 23, this special night will benefit the American Cancer Society and El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) Paso Robles.

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer for everyone. It works to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more about the American Cancer Society, the public may visit www.cancer.org.

Since 2001, ECHO Paso Robles has provided meals and a safe and secure overnight shelter to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals in the community who are facing hunger and homelessness. Residents are provided individual case management services to assist them in securing a job and finding permanent and sustainable housing. While staying at ECHO, residents are taught life skills for employment, financial literacy, health care management, and parenting. For more information, the public may visit www.echoshelter.org.

Made up of British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and Light Towers, plus its two new exhibits Gone Fishing and Fireflies, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio has been extended and will continue in residence. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California.

For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

