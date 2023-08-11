Sensorio raising funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Fundraising night slated for Aug. 27

– Visitors to Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio are invited to a special evening on Aug. 27, raising funds from a portion of ticket sales for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Part of an ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition, this special Sensorio Gives Back night highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, with $10 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio going towards the chosen charity.

In 2023, Sensorio has so far donated over $50,000 to local charitable organizations to date.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is made up of internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and Light Towers, plus its two new exhibits Gone Fishing and Fireflies. Due to its popularity, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio has been extended and will continue in residence. Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

The mission of Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is to enrich the lives of area youth with free after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. It provides nearly 400 students (ages 5-18) with over 50 weekly classes, and serves over 700 students annually. To learn more about the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, the public may visit pryoutharts.org.

Share To Social Media