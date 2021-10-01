Sensorio supporting local athletes and library with ‘Sensorio Gives Back’

Fundraising event happening Oct. 17

– The athletic teams of Paso Robles High School and the town’s library will get a boost from visitors to Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio at next month’s fundraising night, Sensorio Gives Back on Oct. 17. This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

The acclaimed exhibit by internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan. 2, 2022. Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. For tickets and more information, the public may visit sensoriopaso.com.

Established in 1997, Paso Robles Library Foundation provides access to excellent traditional library resources such as books and reference materials, along with technology, arts, and music for all ages. Its purpose is to engage the community in supporting the library through financial donation and/or volunteer service. The foundation, in addition to other local donors, has assisted in funding facility and service improvements for the Paso Robles City Library Study Center that include: refurbishing the space, expanding its hours to five days a week, greatly expanding the center’s collection, implementing a new Microfilm/Microfiche reader, and more. To learn more about Paso Robles Library Foundation, the public may visit prlibraryfoundation.com.

Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters is dedicated to the support of all Freshman, JV, and Varsity athletic teams of Paso Robles High School, providing resources and programs that support and promote student athletes. Bearcat Boosters offers a variety of ways that participants can lend a hand – from concession sales, to event planning, and more. All funds raised benefit each sport at every level for equipment, uniforms, awards, facilities, scholarships, tournaments, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) post-season expenses, and more. For more information on Bearcat Boosters, the public may visit bearcatboosters.com.

