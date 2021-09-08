Sensorio supports rescue animals with ‘Sensorio Gives Back’

Monthly fundraiser happening Sunday, Sept. 12

–Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles will be providing support for rescue animals when they attend this month’s fundraising night Sensorio Gives Back on Sept. 12. This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 from each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).

Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve, protect, and shelter homeless companion animals. It supports the welfare of all animals by working to place animals into humane environments, promote responsible pet ownership, provide humane education, and reduce animal overpopulation. Its humane education program offers a wide range of activities for tots to teens and provides insight and enrichment for the next generation of animal advocates, while its behavior and training resources provide expert care for dogs in its adoption program as well as dog obedience training classes for the public. Woods also provides low-cost spay and neuter services for San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, other local rescue organizations, and other owned animals in SLO county. Woods currently cares for over 3,000 cats and dogs each year at its San Luis Obispo and Atascadero facilities, and is committed to finding loving homes for all healthy and treatable pets—no matter how long it takes. To learn more about Woods Humane Society, the public may visit woodshumanesociety.org.

From the Heart Animal Sanctuary is home to a variety of rescued animals including Siberian Huskies, horses, goats, donkeys, mules, mini ponies, livestock guard dogs, and even an alpaca named Tinty. Located on Fat Goat Farm in the east hills of Paso Robles, the animals are cared for by Leslie and Joe Thomas, whose organic farm produce, handmade botanicals, and beautiful paintings support the welfare of these rescues. For more information on From the Heart Animal Sanctuary, the public may visit fromtheheartanimalsanctuary.org.

