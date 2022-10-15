Sensorio to raise funds for Paso Robles Police Activities League, Paso Cares

Public is invited to come out to meet officers Oct. 23

– The Paso Robles Police Activities League (PAL) has partnered with Sensorio for a fun evening on Oct. 23 to highlight the PAL program and raise funds to keep it going.

PAL is responsible for programs such as the Junior Giants, the Teen Jiu Jitsu program, and more programs to come. The public is invited to come out, meet the PAL officers, and support local events.

For more information on this organization, visit www.facebook.com/PasoRoblesPAL. For each ticket purchased for Oct. 23, $20 will go towards Paso Robles PAL and Paso Cares – $10 to each organization. Tickets are available at www.sensoriopaso.com.

The Paso Robles Police Department posted about the event on its Facebook page:

