Sensorio unveils two new exhibits

Exhibits add another half-acre to ‘walkthrough dreamscape’ art exhibit

– Sensorio has announced the addition of two exhibits by artist Bruce Munro: “Gone Fishing” and “Fireflies.” Adding another half-acre to this enormous “walkthrough dreamscape,” these new works complement the current exhibit of “Field of Light” and “Light Towers.”

Now on view in a small valley adjacent to “Light Towers,” the reflective “Gone Fishing” offers a playful interpretation of an introspective pastime. Comprised of 30 circular arrays of 25 multi-colored fishing rods, Gone Fishing at Sensorio represents Munro’s “fascination with the contemplative act of standing by a stream.” Each bloom, threaded with fiber optics, gently illuminates the surrounding hills.

“To me, fishing has always conjured up the notion of removing oneself from the here and now to a place of peace and reflection,” says Munro.

The adjacent pathway is dotted with Munro’s “Fireflies,” inspired by two of his favorite books, Kim by Rudyard Kipling and Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse. The artist’s ongoing dream to capture something of a similar essence in light resulted in these whimsical works, made up of 9,720 flickering points of light. Munro notes, “It is my belief that light is a wonderful medium to connect mind, body, and soul with the natural environment. I hope this installation instills a sense of wonder and surprise to those that see it.”

For more information, visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287. Due to parking lot construction, Sensorio will have a limited capacity for walk-ups from June 16 through Nov. 30, 2023. To guarantee admission, patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

