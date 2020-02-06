Serve on a Paso Robles Community Services Board or Committee
Applications now being accepted
–The City of Paso Robles invites the community to serve on a Community Services Board or Committee. Applications are due March 27.
The following boards and committees are accepting applications for new members:
- City Library Board of Trustees
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee
- Senior Citizen Advisory Committee
- Paso Robles Youth Commission
For more information about the individual committees, time commitments and duties, click here.