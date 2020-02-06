Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 6, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Serve on a Paso Robles Community Services Board or Committee
  • Follow Us!

Serve on a Paso Robles Community Services Board or Committee 

Posted: 5:20 am, February 6, 2020 by News Staff

volunteer paso robles

Applications now being accepted

–The City of Paso Robles invites the community to serve on a Community Services Board or Committee. Applications are due March 27.

The following boards and committees are accepting applications for new members:

  • City Library Board of Trustees
  • Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee
  • Senior Citizen Advisory Committee
  • Paso Robles Youth Commission

For more information about the individual committees, time commitments and duties, click here. 

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,816 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.