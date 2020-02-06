Serve on a Paso Robles Community Services Board or Committee

Applications now being accepted

–The City of Paso Robles invites the community to serve on a Community Services Board or Committee. Applications are due March 27.

The following boards and committees are accepting applications for new members:

City Library Board of Trustees

Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee

Senior Citizen Advisory Committee

Paso Robles Youth Commission

For more information about the individual committees, time commitments and duties, click here.

