Services and connections for seniors in SLO County 

Posted: 6:00 am, December 1, 2020 by News Staff
Paso Robles Senior Center.

The Paso Robles Senior Center.

–Older adults in San Luis Obispo County were cut off from meals, activities, friends, and easy access to services as senior centers closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – just when those things became more important than ever – but local organizations have been modifying programs to provide practical help and social connection for that population.

A recent meeting of representatives from SLO County Senior Centers and other service groups for older adults included a conversation about support for older adults during the pandemic. SLO Village (a nonprofit organization that serves independent older adults) organized the discussion.

Linda Beck, President of SLO Village, said the group’s “shared goal is to get the word out about resources that are available now. COVID has created new challenges for our seniors. We are here to help make life better for them, but that’s difficult if no one knows about us.”

A list of organizations and offerings is provided below. Programs are changing quickly to meet emerging needs, so please contact the organization directly for the latest information.

Paso Robles Senior Center

Website: www.prcity.com/293/Senior-Services
Phone: (805) 237-3880

  • Returning calls to the office and sending newsletters
  • Food Bank distribution: second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.
  • Cooling/warming center (call for availability)
  • Pop-up Flu Clinics
  • Drive through holiday events

 

Area Agency on Aging

Website: www.centralcoastseniors.org
Phone: (805) 925-9554

  • Information and referral services for senior citizens and family caregivers throughout San Luis Obispo County via telephone or email. (805) 928-2552 or seniors@KCBX.net
  • Information and counseling regarding Medicare and related health insurance
  • Pursuing grant funding for closing the “digital divide”
  • Distributing “No excuse for Elder Abuse” masks
  • Provides a Vial of Life via USPS mail
  • Provides San Luis Obispo County Senior Information Guide by mail or on website

 

City of Morro Bay

Phone: (805) 772-6201

  • RU-OK daily check-in calls from the Fire Department
  • Thanksgiving meals delivered or pick up
  • Weekly community dinners (Monday) and food bank
  • COVID testing at Vets Hall
  • Medical equipment loans

 

Coast Caregiver Resource Center

Phone: (805) 962-3600 ext. 14

  • Counseling and support groups
  • Respite care for family caregivers

 

Los Osos Cares

Website: www.LosOsosCares.com
Phone: (805) 592-2701

  • Call lines for people in Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos
  • Weekly Community Dinners & Food Bank
  • Emergency financial assistance

 

Meals that Connect

Phone: (805) 541-3312

  • Free or low-cost meals to any person over the age of 60 who needs a daily hot nutritious meal
  • Home delivery or pick up

 

Morro Bay Senior Center

Website: www.morro-bay.ca.us/343/Senior-Activities
Phone: (805) 772-4421

  • Tai Chi, pickleball, bocce ball, and walking group
  • In-person (outdoor) balance class

 

SLO Village

Website: www.slovillage.org
Phone: (805) 242-6440

  • Social connection and services for members
  • Transportation
  • Grocery shopping and delivery
  • Phone tree (checking in regularly with members)
  • Zoom social activities (coffee group, movie group, happy hour)
  • Membership organization, scholarships available

 

SmartShare Housing Solutions

Website: www.smartsharehousingsolutions.org
Phone: (805) 215-5474

  • Pairs people seeking below-market-rate housing with homeowners who have extra space
  • Task exchange option available for lower rent


