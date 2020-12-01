Services and connections for seniors in SLO County

–Older adults in San Luis Obispo County were cut off from meals, activities, friends, and easy access to services as senior centers closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – just when those things became more important than ever – but local organizations have been modifying programs to provide practical help and social connection for that population.

A recent meeting of representatives from SLO County Senior Centers and other service groups for older adults included a conversation about support for older adults during the pandemic. SLO Village (a nonprofit organization that serves independent older adults) organized the discussion.

Linda Beck, President of SLO Village, said the group’s “shared goal is to get the word out about resources that are available now. COVID has created new challenges for our seniors. We are here to help make life better for them, but that’s difficult if no one knows about us.”

A list of organizations and offerings is provided below. Programs are changing quickly to meet emerging needs, so please contact the organization directly for the latest information.

Paso Robles Senior Center

Website: www.prcity.com/293/Senior-Services

Phone: (805) 237-3880

Returning calls to the office and sending newsletters

Food Bank distribution: second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.

Cooling/warming center (call for availability)

Pop-up Flu Clinics

Drive through holiday events

Area Agency on Aging

Website: www.centralcoastseniors.org

Phone: (805) 925-9554

Information and referral services for senior citizens and family caregivers throughout San Luis Obispo County via telephone or email. (805) 928-2552 or seniors@KCBX.net

Information and counseling regarding Medicare and related health insurance

Pursuing grant funding for closing the “digital divide”

Distributing “No excuse for Elder Abuse” masks

Provides a Vial of Life via USPS mail

Provides San Luis Obispo County Senior Information Guide by mail or on website

City of Morro Bay

Phone: (805) 772-6201

RU-OK daily check-in calls from the Fire Department

Thanksgiving meals delivered or pick up

Weekly community dinners (Monday) and food bank

COVID testing at Vets Hall

Medical equipment loans

Coast Caregiver Resource Center

Phone: (805) 962-3600 ext. 14

Counseling and support groups

Respite care for family caregivers

Los Osos Cares

Website: www.LosOsosCares.com

Phone: (805) 592-2701

Call lines for people in Los Osos, Morro Bay, and Cayucos

Weekly Community Dinners & Food Bank

Emergency financial assistance

Meals that Connect

Phone: (805) 541-3312

Free or low-cost meals to any person over the age of 60 who needs a daily hot nutritious meal

Home delivery or pick up

Morro Bay Senior Center

Website: www.morro-bay.ca.us/343/Senior-Activities

Phone: (805) 772-4421

Tai Chi, pickleball, bocce ball, and walking group

In-person (outdoor) balance class

SLO Village

Website: www.slovillage.org

Phone: (805) 242-6440

Social connection and services for members

Transportation

Grocery shopping and delivery

Phone tree (checking in regularly with members)

Zoom social activities (coffee group, movie group, happy hour)

Membership organization, scholarships available

SmartShare Housing Solutions

Website: www.smartsharehousingsolutions.org

Phone: (805) 215-5474

Pairs people seeking below-market-rate housing with homeowners who have extra space

Task exchange option available for lower rent

