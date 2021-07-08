SERVPRO of Morro Bay/King City seeking sales & customer relations representative

Help wanted at emergency services company

-SERVPRO is hiring sales & customer relations representatives to join their team.

SERVPRO Industries is the #1 brand in the US for residential and commercial cleanup & restoration. SERVPRO teams respond to local fire and water losses in homes and commercial properties. They are an emergency services company, and they respond 24hrs a day, 7 days a week. They have a team of sales and marketing specialists that systematically cultivate relationships with various types of contacts within the insurance industry, property & facilities management, and a host of other property-related sectors.

SERVPRO of Morro Bay/King City is seeking a sales & customer relations representative to join their team. A college degree and prior sales experience are good, but not necessarily required. They are looking for an individual with excellent interpersonal skills. This individual must be willing to learn their system, use the latest technology, and have good people skills. This position will include a mix of sales/business development activities and operational tasks, related to servicing clients in need.

This is an exciting, growing field! If you are looking for a chance to join the #1 brand in the Fire & Water Cleanup & Restoration Industry, then they would like to hear from you. Call (805) 674-5771 or visit their website for more information and apply.

