SESLOC credit union selected to provide banking, ATM service at Cal Poly

SESLOC will offer a number of benefits to the university community beyond traditional banking services

—SESLOC Federal Credit Union (SESLOC) has been selected to provide retail banking and ATM service on the Cal Poly campus with a new branch in the Julian A. McPhee University Union.

Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) manages and operates the University Union and worked with Cal Poly’s Strategic Business Services department on the contract that has SESLOC on campus for the next seven years. The branch office is slated to open in September. SESLOC and Cal Poly have history together as organizations. SESLOC previously had the branch in the University Union location until 2010. The San Luis Obispo-headquartered credit union was selected as it has the scale, breadth of services, and technical ability to serve students, faculty, and staff. Plus, it has a “long-term commitment of empowering its members through financial education.”

“We’re very excited to be returning as the financial institution on campus,” stated Geri LaChance, SESLOC’s President and CEO. “Our expanded digital services will complement the full-service branch offerings, providing high-quality 24-hour convenience. We are also embracing the opportunity to improve the overall financial health of students with better budgeting and savings skills before they graduate and enter the workforce.”

SESLOC will offer a number of benefits to the university community beyond traditional banking services, such as paid internships, event sponsorships, advertising in student-run media outlets, a scholarship fund, and financial education opportunities.

For more information, visit www.sesloc.org.

