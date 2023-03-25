Settlement reached in court challenge of county supervisorial district map

Previously approved map will be set aside

– The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has approved a settlement agreement with SLO County Citizens for Good Government, the League of Women’s Voters, and three other plaintiffs who challenged the validity of the supervisorial district map adopted in December of 2021.

The adoption of the map (referred to as the “patten map”) was challenged in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court by the plaintiffs. In January of last year, a judge allowed the map to stand through the 2022 election cycle, but found the petitioners had a reasonable probability of prevailing in court. The judge also found if that happened, the appropriate remedy would be for county supervisors to reconsider the matter and evaluate any proposed maps consistent with the Fair Maps Act.

Given the significant expense and uncertainty associated with taking the case to trial, the board of supervisors has agreed to settle the case and has authorized the San Luis Obispo County administrative officer to sign the agreement.

As part of the settlement, a stipulated judgment will be signed by the court, requiring the previously approved map be set aside. The board is then required to resume and complete the redistricting process and adopt a new map in time for the March 2024 primary election. As part of this process, the board will consider the previously proposed maps (Maps A, B, and the Chamber 2030 map attached) and invite public comment.

Here are the next steps:

April 4: Supervisors will set a hearing date for April 18 to repeal the current map and consider the previously proposed maps.

April 18: Public hearing on repealing the current map and consideration of previously proposed maps.

As part of the settlement, the county agreed to pay the plaintiff’s legal fees in the amount of $300,000. This was to address the risk the court could order the county to pay legal fees and costs well in excess of this amount.

Click here to view the full settlement agreement and proposed stipulated judgment.

