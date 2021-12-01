Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County

Health officials encourage boosters and precautions, monitor for Omicron variant

– Seven more San Luis Obispo County community members, ranging in age from their 60s to 90s, have died from COVID-19, the County Health Department announced today. With this most recent report, 365 community members have died from COVID-19. This report comes as health officials worldwide prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19.

“Sadly, we today report the deaths of seven more members of our community and we send our deep sympathy to their family and friends,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “During the month of November, twenty-two residents of our county lost their lives to this disease. When you get vaccinated, wear a face mask or avoid crowds, you are not only protecting yourself but are also helping stop the virus from spreading to someone who may become severely ill.”

Since Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County has added 219 new cases of COVID-19 with 13 residents currently hospitalized for severe COVID-19 complications, including four in the intensive care unit.

Local health officials—in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health—continue to closely monitor for the presence of the newly discovered Omicron variant. The variant has not yet been detected in the United States and much is still unknown about the variant.

“We remain in an unstable period with COVID-19 and encourage everyone to use the available tools, including booster shots, to protect yourself and your family,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We support the CDC’s recommendation for all those eighteen and older to get the added protection of a booster after completing a first series of COVID-19 vaccination.”

Of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, 70.1-percent have received at least one dose and 62.9-percent are fully vaccinated. More than 50,000 SLO County residents have gotten boosters.

Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

