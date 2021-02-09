Seven Angels Cellars offering special Valentine’s day weekend



–Join the Martins, at Seven Angels Cellars, to celebrate the introduction of their 2020 Retirement Rosé at a special Valentine’s Day weekend celebration.

Pamela and Greg Martin have brought smiles to wine lovers for over 10 years and look forward to hosting you and your sweetheart at their hilltop retreat on Valentine’s Day Weekend (Feb. 12-14, Noon-5 p.m.).

Be among the first to sip the introductory release of Seven Angels’ 2020 Retirement Rosé, a blend of mourvèdre and tempranillo. The name commemorates Pamela’s retirement from teaching in 2019.

Pink roses and chocolates will compliment your wine tasting flight, which is certain to please you and your Valentine’s palate. Enjoy a complimentary vineyard tour, as space permits. Bring snacks, a picnic, or purchase one of Pamela’s cheese and charcuterie boxes.

Reserve by calling (805) 835-4054 (last appointment at 4 p.m.).

Note: All current COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed as they are in effect at the time of your visit.

