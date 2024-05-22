Seven arrested in operation targeting child sexual predators

Suspects are facing felony charges

– The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of the Attorney General announced this week the arrests of seven suspects as part of a three-day, multi-agency operation that targeted human traffickers and child sexual predators.

The operation took place May 15 to 17, and targeted adults seeking to sexually exploit children and victims of sex trafficking by using undercover agents and detectives posing as minors on various social media platforms and websites commonly used by predators.

“Trafficking of children and adults for sex or labor is not ignored or overlooked here in San Luis Obispo County,” said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. “The San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force continues to aggressively pursue traffickers and would-be purchasers of children or adults for exploitation. I am grateful to the California Department of Justice for their outstanding partnership with our local agencies in apprehending these seven individuals who attempted to prey on vulnerable children in our county.”

“This operation reminds us yet again we must remain vigilant against those who would do harm to our most precious and vulnerable resource, our children,” said San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “I am extremely grateful for the cooperation between the California Department of Justice, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, and those units of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, namely, the Special Operations Unit, which ultimately led to these arrests. Together, we have taken a crucial step in safeguarding our community.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: Using the internet to target children for sex is a reprehensible and despicable crime,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “If you go after our children, we will hold you accountable. I’m deeply grateful to our partners in San Luis Obispo County for their efforts to help keep our kids safe. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to protect the people of our state. Together, we can forge a safer future for all vulnerable individuals who rightfully deserve protection, freedom, and justice.”

The suspects are facing felony charges such as contact of a minor with the intent of sex, attempted lewd act with a child, and sending harmful content with the intent to seduce a minor. All seven suspects were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the previously mentioned charges. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting the prosecutions.

Criminal charges must be proven in a court of law by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available here.

