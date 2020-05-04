Seven Bearcat senior athletes sign national letters of intent

–Seven Bearcat senior softball players signed national letters of intent last month, according to Coach Billy Tidwell’s.

On Monday April 20, Sophia Prieto signed her letter of intent to attend Westminster College in Salt Lake City Utah to play volleyball. She wanted to sign on her 18th birthday which was that Monday, but due to social distancing, just her and her parents were present. However, her classmates, coaches, and other family members were able to drive by and honor her to celebrate her birthday. She is one of Coach Tidwell’s 7 seniors that missed out on their senior softball season.

Another PRHS Bearcat softball player, Hillary Conner, signed to run track at Linfield College up in Oregon.

In addition:

Karli Whisenhunt will be attending Montana State in Bozeman

Becca Stroud and Madison Howard will be attending Cal Poly

Hannah Tibbetts will be attending Sacramento State

Mya Gonzalez will be attending Cuesta College to play soccer

Share this post!

Related