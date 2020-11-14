Seventh inmate at county jail tests positive for COVID-19

–A seventh inmate at the County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

The inmate was brought into custody on Nov. 9. The inmate was in custody for approximately 90 minutes before being released. During that time the inmate was tested. The inmate did not display any symptoms while in custody. On Nov. 10, the results came back positive. County Public Health made contact with the individual and provided medical care.

Three inmates who came in contact with the individual while in jail were quarantined. No staff members were affected.

The total number of inmates who have been infected with COVID-19 is now seven. A total of eight sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: three patrol deputies and five correctional deputies.

Going forward, the sheriff’s office says it will amend its procedure for release of information regarding jail COVID cases: a press release will be generated for any outbreak at the jail, which is defined by the California Department of Public Health as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

