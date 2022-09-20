Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Several people injured in traffic accident on Niblick Road 

Posted: 7:05 am, September 20, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason
Accident on Niblick

Photo by reporter Dick Mason.

Accident blocks traffic on Niblick Road

– A two-vehicle accident on Niblick Road blocked eastbound traffic for about 20 minutes Monday afternoon. Several people suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at Niblick Road just west of Country Club Road. While several injured parties sat on the curb talking with first responders, a man directed traffic around a large pick-up that was also blocking eastbound lanes. An SUV suffered front-end damage in the accident.

The accident was cleared within an hour.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments

