Sewage spill reported at California Men’s Colony

Equipment reportedly malfunctioned due to heavy rains

– On Sunday, a large, unknown volume of primary treated sewage was released into Chorro Creek in San Luis Obispo near the California Men’s Colony, due to equipment malfunction as a result of the heavy rain. Sewage overflowed from the sewer treatment plant and entered Chorro Creek.

The spill started at about midnight on Sunday and was stopped at about 9 a.m. The plant was functioning normally as of 9 a.m. An ocean water sample will be taken on Monday at Morro Bay City Beach and Morro Strand State Beach.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department advises the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms—such as the recent storm. Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems. Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

Surfers, swimmers, and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water during this period, especially in areas close to creeks, rivers, storm drains, and other runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.

For more information about beach water quality, visit the Public Health Department Beach Water Quality website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/health/publichealth/ehs/beach, or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.

