Sewage spill reported in Cambria

Public should stay out of Santa Rosa Creek flood water

– A sewage spill occurred in Cambria yesterday around 11:08 a.m. which released an unknown quantity of sewage from a lift station located at 2282 Burton Drive.

According to the authorities, the release is still ongoing as the station remains inaccessible due to being underwater. In light of the incident, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has issued an advisory for people to stay out of the Santa Rosa Creek flood waters.

Officials warn that rainstorm runoff often carries high levels of disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. These organisms can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems and are especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

For any questions related to the spill, John Allchin of the Cambria Community Services District can be contacted at (805) 550-8428. Jeremiah Damery of the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department can be reached at (805) 781-5548.

The investigation into the cause of the spill is ongoing, and the authorities have not yet released any further details.

