Sexual assault suspect arrested in Paso Robles

Courtney Quiros, 30, arrested on robbery and sexual assault charges

– Early Tuesday morning, around 3 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding a sexual assault in the 400 block of Kenton Ct. in Paso Robles. The investigation revealed a male suspect broke into a home and sexually assaulted a female adult victim, who was asleep at the time.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the responding officers. The department’s police canine (K9 Renzo) was used to track the suspect to a nearby house where officers contacted and identified 30-year-old Paso Robles resident Courtney Quiros. Quiros was arrested and transported to the SLO County Jail for several felonies relating to burglary and sexual assault.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the police department is requesting anyone with any information to call them at (805) 237-6464.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related