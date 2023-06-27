Shakey Graves to perform at Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Shakey Graves is set to head out on an extensive North American tour this fall including a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct. 5. Tickets for Vina Robles are available via Ticketmaster starting Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. The artist presale begins Tuesday, June 27. Fans can visit ShakeyGraves.com for a full list of dates, information, and to sign-up for the artist pre-sale.

About the artist

Shakey Graves is the moniker of Austin, Texas native Alejandro Rose-Garcia. Formed in 2011 as a one-man band, he self-released his beloved debut album Roll the Bones and followed with an EP in 2012, The Donor Blues. He signed with Dualtone Records in 2014 and released his breakout album And the War Came with the label that year. In 2015, Shakey Graves won the highly coveted “Best Emerging Artist” award at the Americana Music Awards.

His third studio album came in 2018 with the release of Can’t Wake Up, which received a host of critical praise from NPR Music—“he pulls it off in large part due to his storytelling prowess; these songs would be welcoming, even enthralling, in any style,” Billboard—“a lyrical powder keg”—and more. The album marked a stylistic turn for Shakey Graves, drawing on influences ranging from The Beatles and The Kinks to Elliott Smith, Broken Social Scene, Built to Spill, and 90s indie-rock.

In 2020, Shakey Graves released an EP entitled Look Alive and in 2021 re-released his much-lauded debut album in celebration of its tenth anniversary with Roll the Bones X, which featured a number of previously unreleased tracks. He has amassed over 595k in album sales and over 525 million streams in the US alone, and has two certified gold singles “Dearly Departed” and “Tomorrow.”

Share To Social Media