Shandon High holds 25th annual ‘Barnyard Olympics’

–Shandon High School held it’s 25th Annual Barnyard Olympics Friday. The entire high school participated on teams of six students, each with a faculty advisor.

Nearly 90 students and several faculty members competed in events like the hay bale hurdles, egg toss, feed scoop, potato plop, cow patty toss and feed pan toss.

The final event was the team tug-of-war, which included a five foot-deep pool of water between the teams. Some members of the losing team took a plunge in the muddy water.

The seniors won the team event. The juniors finished second. Middle school students watched the events in anticipation of their own participation in a few years.

Agriculture welding teacher John Fuller says, “The Barnyard Olympics at Shandon High School celebrates National FFA Day with some good fun!”

Share this post!

Related