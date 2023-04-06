Shandon Library to unveil new garden tool-lending library

Community invited to build a ‘Reading Garden’ with SLO County Master Gardeners and SLO County Food Bank

– County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries invites community members to participate in a “U-Build-it” gardening event at the Shandon Library on Saturday, April 22, featuring tools from the library’s new tool lending library, seeds from its seed library program, and a kids’ farmers market.

In partnership with San Luis Obispo County Master Gardeners and the SLO County Food Bank, and funded by a sustainability grant from the California State Library, the event highlights how libraries support rural community resilience. “We hope this fun family-friendly event with our new tool library will give folks of all ages the confidence to learn new gardening skills, make home repairs, and start new businesses,” said Erica Thatcher, engagement and marketing coordinator for County of SLO Public Libraries.

Using state library grant funds, the library worked with a local hardware store to outfit a tool collection expressly for the rural, agriculture-based community of Shandon. The ion-lithium battery-powered collection of more than 50 types of tools will include jigsaw and miter saws, air compressors, wet/dry vacuums, hedge trimmers, wheelbarrows, gardening tools, drills, and more.

The April 22 gardening event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages and abilities are invited.

The Shandon Library will offer additional tool training in Spanish and English on Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Sustainable California Libraries projects and grant awards, visit www.library.ca.gov/services/to-libraries/sustainable/. For more information about County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries, visit SLOLibrary.org.

